NORWOOD — Arrangements for 75 year old Cheryl J. Prashaw, a resident of the Highland Nursing Home, Massena and formerly of Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Cheryl passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Cheryl J. Prashaw.

