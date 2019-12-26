MASSENA - Cheryl L. Dow, 65, a resident of Spruce Street, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Friends may call Saturday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. There will be no funeral services. Burial will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
