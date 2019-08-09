Cheryl M. Beach, 64, Rt 180 Dexter, passed away Wednesday evening on August 7th, 2019 at her home under the care of her husband Richard, her sister Cynthia Mills and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Calling hours for Cheryl will be from 3 pm – 6 pm on Wednesday, August 14th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown, followed by a memorial service beginning at 6 pm.
She is survived by her husband Richard, Dexter; her sister Cynthia Mills, Watertown; 2 nephews Christopher and Darren Harra; a niece Amber Harra; 2 great nephews Michael and Nathan; many Aunts and Uncles. Cheryl was predeceased by a sister Marguerite “Peggy” Zehr in June of 2016.
Cheryl was born November 18th, 1954 in Watertown, a daughter to Charles and Myrtle Hull Mills. She graduated from Immaculate Heart High School. Cheryl attended the Central City Business Institute (CCBI), Syracuse and later received her Travel and Tourism certification from JCC.
Cheryl was a customer service representative at Niagara Mohawk for 25 years until going to work at Suburban Propane in the customer service department, retiring due to ill health.
Cheryl was a devoted care giver and “mother” figure, spending her time to help raise and guide her nephews, niece and great nephews through life.
The family would like to thank the nurses with Hospice for their care, comfort and compassion given to Cheryl during her days on Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
