Chester “Chet” Junior Gamble, 90, of County Route 59, Pillar Point, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 26, 1930 in Watertown, New York, he was the son of Chester A. and Florence (Montondo) Gamble.
He graduated from Watertown High School and then entered the Army in 1951 during the Korean Conflict. During his service, he received the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, the Combat Infantry Badge, and the UN Service Medal. In 1952, he returned home and began working as a machinist for the New York Air Brake, where he worked for 47 years, retiring in 1995.
Chet married Joan Baldwin on July 28,1951 at the Dexter Presbyterian Church. The couple lived on Pillar Point.
He was a life member of Dexter American Legion, a former Post Commander and life member of VFW Post 1400, and a life member of both the Watertown Elks Club and the Eagles Club.
Chet also enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, ice fishing, camping, gardening, and working on the family farm.
He is survived by his five children: Jody Paige of Sackets Harbor; Chester Gamble, Watertown; Billie (Fred) McAdam, East Aurora; Gail (Richard) Torres, Dexter; and Timi (Jackie), Rome, N.Y.; eleven grandchildren: Sheri Phillips, Kristin Ward, Justin Paige, Meghan Gomez, Brooke McAdam, Daniel McAdam, Shain Schmitte, Josh Schmitte, Dayna Webb, Racheal Gamble and Nicole Gamble; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Montondo of Tennessee; and a brother-in-law, Francis Baldwin of Kansas.
He was predeceased by his wife Joan in 2018; two brothers, Starr and William Gamble; and two son-in-laws, Donald Paige and Terry Schmitte.
The family would like to acknowledge the loving care he received from his caregivers, DaynaWebb and Robin Budris.
Funeral arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. There will be a Celebration of Life at the convenience of the family in the Spring.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans Administration at www.volunteer.va.gov
