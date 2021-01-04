Gouverneur - Chester Ford, 72, passed away on January 1, 2021.
There are no calling hours or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Chester was born on April 5, 1948, on the Allendale Plantation in Shelby, Mississippi, and was the son of Harry and Emma (Young) Ford.
Following school, Chester worked several different jobs, eventually settling in Texas, where he worked as a chef. There he met his wife Dianne Calvani, and they married on February 17, 1987. The couple eventually moved to Dianne’s hometown, in Gouverneur, where Chester started working at Zinc Corp. of America as a miner. Chester’s most recent employment was working as a barber for AAFES on Fort Drum. He enjoyed his family and friends, his job as a barber, working in the kitchen, bowling, listening to Motown music, and attending Shacoria’s sporting events.
Chester is survived by his children, Shacoria and her companion Olivia, Carletta, Broderick, and Tammy, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, several brothers, and sisters. Chester is predeceased by his wife Dianne, who passed on February 27, 2017, also his parents, brothers, sisters, and two daughters, Marisa, and Logan Ford.
Memorial donations can be made in the memory of Chester to St. James Catholic church or school.
