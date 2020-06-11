Fort Drum, NY - Chief Warrant Officer 3, Steven James Hoxie, Jr. 42, died at his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Steven was born on April 2, 1978 in Madison, WI, the son of Steven and Kathy (McBurney) Hoxie, Sr. He attended Greenway High School in Arizona.
Steven had a full and distinguished career with the U.S. Army, honorably serving for over 20 years. He had a special place in his heart for 10th Mountain and Fort Drum, with his current fourth tour with the Division tragically cut short. Having enlisted in March of 2000, he spent 12 years as an enlisted man before being selected to become a warrant officer. Chief Hoxie served two operational tours overseas, one in Belgium and one in Kosovo, and three combat tours to Afghanistan earning one Joint Service Achievement medal, three Joint Meritorious Unit Awards, four NATO medals, one Armed Forces Expeditionary medal, one Kosovo Campaign medal, five Afghanistan medals and one Combat Action Badge. Steven’s assignment prior to being assigned here to Fort Drum again was with the 4th Regional Cyber Security Center at Fort Shafter, Hawaii where he and two others were the technical backbone for ensuring USARPAC met the Windows 10 compliance suspense; a few for which our Microsoft representative even told us no one in the private sector would think to attempt. Steven was truly a master at his craft, a dedicated soldier and an exceptional Signal Officer who will be greatly missed by all who knew him and for anyone whose life he’s touched.
He was united in marriage to Jana Marie Moshier on May 2, 2009 at the Salem Christian Fellowship Church in Beaver Falls with Pastor Bryan Catlin officiating. They have made their home in Florida, Georgia, Hawaii and New York.
Steven was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting and riding his four wheeler, as well as a devoted husband and father. He was a former member of the Silvermine Hunting Club.
He is survived by his wife, Jana and their four children, Noah Steven, Gia Marie, Jade Madison and Myla Janet, at home; his son and daughter, Jacob D. and Kendall R. of Delaware; his parents of Surprise, AZ; his sister, Shannon Hoxie and niece Kailie and nephew Chase, also of Surprise, AZ; his paternal grandparents, Donald and Lorraine Hoxie of Litchfield, AZ; his maternal grandfather, Leslie McBurney of Madison, WI; his mother and father-in-law, Janet Zehr (Leonard Peck) of Carthage and Duane Moshier (Lisa) of Croghan; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Joyce McBurney.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Croghan Mennonite Church with Rev. Paul Mast, Pastor and CH Aaron Means officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 12:00 P.M. until 12:45 P.M. at the church. A committal service with military honors will be in the Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls, following the service. Please follow social distancing rules and masks.
Memorials in Steven’s name may be made to: Mission 22, 17040 Pilkington Rd, Suite 200, Lake Oswego, OR 97035. https://mission22.come/home www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.