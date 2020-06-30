Christina “Tina” Foulger Harte, age 59, of Ray Street, Sackets Harbor passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center. She was surrounded by her three children.
Tina was born on August 25th, 1960 in Tunbridge Wells, England. She was raised in an Irish Catholic family and was a devoted Catholic throughout her life. She emigrated to Canada in 1981 and then Watertown, NY in 1982.
In her early years, Tina worked in a home for special needs youth, taught aerobics and swim classes, and was an active member of the local La Leche League. She poured her heart and soul into raising her three children with her former husband Marc Foulger and will be remembered as a loving mother.
Later, Tina obtained a master’s degree from SUNY Potsdam and spent many years teaching special education.
She was an avid traveler including a trip around the world in 1989 and numerous jaunts in her bright yellow jeep. She enjoyed bike riding, camping, baking, sewing, shopping, and socializing with friends and family.
Tina is survived by her daughter Rebecca Sharkey and her husband John, her son Kyle Foulger and his fiancé Laura Welch, her daughter Natalie Mattis and her husband Alex, her grandchildren Jack, Anna, and Blake, her mother Connie Morris, her sister Ann Marchant and her husband John, her two brothers Peter and David Morris and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She is predeceased by her brother Collin Morris.
The funeral service will be 3:00pm Friday, July 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. A calling hour will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.