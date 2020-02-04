Christine Lynn (Mathews) Hopkins April 25, 1968 - February 1, 2020
Christine Lynn (Mathews) Hopkins, 51, of Factoryville, Pa., was born April 25, 1968, in Rochester, N.Y., to Robert and Victoria Mathews. She passed away unexpectedly at Regional Hospital on February 1, 2020.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Mark, her son, Ryan Ackley and granddaughter Alayna, stepson Mark Jr. and grandchildren Mark III and John, as well as her mother Victoria and step-father Larry Pandillo, and her in-laws Harry and Ruth and Nancie Hopkins. She is mourned by her sisters, Colleen Santillanes and Carey Merrill and their husbands, her brother-in-law William and his wife, and many nieces and nephews. Her father, Robert Lynn Mathews, predeceased her in December, 2000.
As a child, Christine loved fishing on Lake Ontario with her dad, reading mystery novels, cooking and canning with her mom, creating adventures with her younger sisters, and camping in the Thousand Islands. Chris was active in Girls Scouts and 4-H, and graduated with honors from South Jefferson Central School in Adams, N.Y. in 1986. She left the North Country to attend Lock Haven University for two years. From there she lived briefly in California, and returned to upstate New York, where she worked at The House of the Good Samaritan in Watertown.
With the birth of her son, Ryan, in 1997, she became a devoted mother. Their family became complete when she married Mark in 2004. A devoted military spouse in the Fort Drum community for many years, Christine’s care packages to deployed soldiers were renowned in Iraq and Afghanistan, especially stuffed jalapeños and tasty duct-taped “water” bottles.
Christine enjoyed time with her family, especially grandchildren, helping on the Hopkins farm, and many ATV adventures. She braved freezing temperatures to fish in winter, and spent hours each summer making wine. Her beautiful smile, sense of humor, strong will, and quick wit will be terribly missed.
A memorial will occur at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to PinkRibbonRiders.com are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.