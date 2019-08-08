Christine Marrone Snyder passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 3, 2019 while enjoying a day of boating with family in Southampton, NY. She was 64.
Born on June 6, 1955 in New York, NY, Chris was the daughter of Nicholas and Gemma Marrone. While growing up in Coxsackie, Chris actively participated in the family ice-cream and food business known as Kreme King. As an adult, Chris moved to Tucson AZ. She graduated from the Interior Design Institute and created a career in interior design. She returned to NY in 1991, continuing her design business. Later, she worked as a school bus driver in Pine Bush, NY. Chris was an active and dedicated member of St. Paul’s R.C. Church in Bullville.
She is survived by her brother Andrew and wife Victoria, many cousins, and Goddaughter Naomi. Chris was predeceased by her parents.
The family will greet friends and family for Chris’ visitation at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY, 10940 on Sunday, August 11, from 1 to 5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, at 10 am at St. Paul’s R.C. Church in Bullville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, Hudson, NY.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. wwww.applebee-mcphillips.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.