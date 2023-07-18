All services for Christine Thompson will be private. Mrs. Thompson passed away at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on July 12, 2023. She was 66. She is survived by her two sons, Jack Kerr and Erin Duheme of Franklin County, NY and Thomas and Danielle Kerr of Bangor, NY. She is also survived by her brothers, Christopher Thompson (her twin) of Cortland, NY, Gerald Thompson of Cortland, NY, George Thompson of Syracuse, a sister Rena Thompson of Cortland, NY and six grandchildren. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc
Christine Thompson
July 12, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.