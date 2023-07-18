Skip to main content
Christine Thompson

July 12, 2023

Christine Thompson

All services for Christine Thompson will be private. Mrs. Thompson passed away at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on July 12, 2023. She was 66. She is survived by her two sons, Jack Kerr and Erin Duheme of Franklin County, NY and Thomas and Danielle Kerr of Bangor, NY. She is also survived by her brothers, Christopher Thompson (her twin) of Cortland, NY, Gerald Thompson of Cortland, NY, George Thompson of Syracuse, a sister Rena Thompson of Cortland, NY and six grandchildren. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc

