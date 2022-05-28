The Celebration of Life for Christine V. Chapman will be 2:00pm Tuesday, May 31st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the funeral at the Watertown VFW on Bellew Avenue. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held at the convenience of her family.
Christine passed away Thursday, May 26th at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 65 years old.
Born in Watertown April 25, 1957, Christine was a daughter of Phillip and Phyllis (Colman) Russell. She graduated from SJCS in 1976 and then attended Jefferson Community College.
Christine worked as a receptionist at Watertown’s Allergy Care, LLC.
A marriage to Larry Durham in 1980 ended in divorce. On September 27, 2014, she married Robert “R.C.” Chapman.
Christine enjoyed gardening, horseback riding, and being with her family. Christine and R.C. liked riding the trails in their side-by-side. She was a wonderful, sweet person to all who had the pleasure to meet her.
Surviving besides her husband, Robert, and mother, Phyllis, are her children, Seth Durham of Rodman, Sheena and Jim Donahue of Watertown; her step children, Tina and Ben Tyo of Lorraine, Jeff and Lisa Chapman of Adams; her grandchildren, Emma Harris, Taylor Tyo, Tristan Tyo, Shayla Chapman, Marissa Chapman, Alizabeth Chapman, Leianna Chapman, and Jonathon Chapman. She is also survived by a great granddaughter, Scarlett.
Christine was predeceased by her father, Phillip Russell.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com.
