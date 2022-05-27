Christine V. Chapman, passed away Thursday, May 26th at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 65 years old. The memorial service will be 2:00pm Tuesday, May 31st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Christine V. Chapman
May 26, 2022
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.