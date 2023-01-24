Old Forge — Christopher Allen Parry, 66, of South Shore Road, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2023 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, New Hartford.
He was born on January 4, 1956 in Carthage, NY, a son of James and Nancy Corey Parry. Following his education at Carthage Central School, he received his Associates Degree in Human Services from Utica Community College. Christopher was of the catholic faith and received the sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation at St. James Church, Carthage. For several years he was a counselor at Lewis County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center.
Christopher was married to Terry Nichols, and later the couple divorced. He then was united in marriage with Jody Santamour, who has predeceased him.
Through the years Christopher owned many animals. He had horses and also enjoyed raising and breeding German Shepherds. He was an outdoor enthusiast and spent lots of time in the woods hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children: Adam Parry, Ben Parry, Misty Shelton, Casey Parry, Jessie Parry, and Josie Parry, a step-daughter Marcy Young. He was predeceased by his daughter Christy Parry. He is also survived by several grandchildren, and siblings: Jamieson Parry. Richard Parry, Melissa Garcia. Besides his wife Jody, he was predeceased by his parents, sisters: Robin Broghan, Rebecca Come, and Elizabeth Kingston; as well as his maternal grandmother who was instrumental in his upbringing Blanche Corey.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, January 21, at 1:00 pm at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 100 Lomond Court, Utica, New York 13502.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.