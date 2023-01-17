OLD FORGE — Christopher Allen Parry, 66, of South Shore Road, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2023 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, New Hartford. A native of Carthage, he was a longtime counselor with the Lewis County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, January 21, at 1:00 pm at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 100 Lomond Court, Utica, New York 13502.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
