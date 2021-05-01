Christopher D. Dishaw

Services for Christopher Daniel Dishaw, age 58 of Greene Street in Ogdensburg, will be held at a later date for his family. Mr. Dishaw passed away peacefully after a yearlong battle with cancer on Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Chris is survived by his loving wife of thirty-six years Mary Ellen (Walker) Dishaw of Ogdensburg, his children, Christopher Dishaw, Ogdensburg; Michael Dishaw & his companion Harleen Grewal, Oswego, NY; several siblings Patricia Seguin & her husband Philip of Ogdensburg and Deborah Keith of Norwood. His mother-in-law Beverly and her husband Gus Becker, Ogdensburg, NY; two sister-in-law’s, Kim Free and Shelley (William) Breen, both of Ogdensburg. A very special niece, Kylie (Matt) Lavarnway, Ogdensburg and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Christopher was born on April 2, 1963 in Bainbridge, Maryland to the late Douglas “Dan” & Catherine Gerecke Dishaw. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy High School in 1982. He then proudly enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1982-1999, he was deployed to Korea and Germany and various places throughout the United States.
Chris married Mary Ellen Walker on December 28, 1984 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg, NY.
After he retired from his military career, he was employed by the New York State Department of Corrections as a Corrections Officer retiring from the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility in April of 2020.
Chris was a very hard worker and he was extremely proud of his Military Service. He was an avid hunter, he also enjoyed walleye fishing with his oldest son Christopher on the St. Lawrence River. He was a loyal & passionate New York Yankee Fan; he loved to travel and watch them play with son Michael. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his wife Mary Ellen and his five cats.
Chris is predeceased by his parents, a father-in-law Robert “Dixie” Walker, a sister-in-law Debra Lynn Walker two nephews, Benjamin Seguin, Jason Free and a niece Torrie Free.
Donations in his memory can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.LaruePitcherfuneralhome.com.
