Christopher J. Bolt, Passed in peace January 3, 2020 at the age of 72 with his wife by his side. Mr. Bolt was born in Schenectady New York April 25th, 1947 to Robert L. Bolt and Katherine V. (Meggy) Bolt which he was preceded in death by both parents and his daughter Donna M. (Bolt) Marini, and his 2nd wife Phyllis Bolt.
Mr. Bolt married Geraldine M. Shook on July 27, 2012. She is left behind with their daughter (the apple of her daddy’s eye) Katherine L. Bolt. His son Marcus J. Bolt from his first marriage to Jeannie Phillips. Mr. Bolt had 3 grandchildren Leah M. (Marini) Hernandez, Chloé E. Marini, and Phillip P. H. Bolt. He has 2 great grandchildren and one on the way. Lucy and Stella Hernandez, Paisley Bolt, and Amira Marini on the way. He has two brothers Fredrick (Ben) Bolt, and Steven Bolt.
Mr. Bolt served in the Army from 1964-1970 3 years active service and 3 years inactive. Serving as a Communication Specialist in Vietnam from 1964-1965. He achieved the Vietnam Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He had several jobs throughout his life. At 40 years old Christopher went into the police academy which he graduated from at the top of his class. Mr. Bolt retired from New York Park Police in Massena, New York in 2006.
Christopher loved his family even the ones he didn’t have much or any contact with. He shared fond memories of them all. He loved computers, his dog Lightning who we had to say goodbye to in 2012. Christopher was very frugal, which made him prosperous to take care of his family which was his main purpose in life. He would say “I paper bagged my lunches just to save a few pennies.” He loved watching Fox News, and spending time with his family.
Christopher donated his body to science; cremation will occur after and he will be laid to rest in the Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. There will be a Celebration of Life at Bayshore Community Church 16990 Church Dr. North Fort Myers, FL 33917 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11-2pm.
