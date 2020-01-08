Bombay – Christopher J. Deon, 28, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday evening, January 5, 2020 surrounded with the love of his family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Born in Malone on June 25, 1991, Chris is the son of Alan and Amy (Snyder) Deon. He graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School and went on to NCCC. He was a receiver at Hulbert’s Supply in Malone. On October 24, 2015, he married Genevieve “Genny” Aaron at St. Mary’s Church in Brushton, where they pledged their love with an unbreakable bond.
Chris enjoyed the outdoors; playing baseball, 4-wheeling, fishing, football, camping and campfires. He followed the Yankees, was able to attend several games and never gave up his original Yankee hat. Music relaxed him and he pursued his competitive spirit with board games and cards. Chris loved his family above all else and cherished the special relationship he had with his daughter, Maggie.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve; his daughter, Maggie, his parents, Alan and Amy Deon of Brasher Falls, his sister, Kelsey Deon of North Bangor, his brother, Matthew Deon of Brushton, his mother-in-law, Andrea Stefanowicz-Aaron of Brushton, his father-in-law, Kelly F. Aaron of Ft. Covington, three grandmothers, Linda Deon of Moira, Glenda Snyder of Bombay and Maxine Stefanowicz, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by one uncle, Jason Deon, cousin, Jessica, grandfather, Ronald Deon and grandfather-in-law, Stanley Stefanowicz.
There will be no calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11 am at St. Mary’s Church in Brushton. Burial will be held in the spring in the parish cemetery. Following the Mass, there will be a Celebration of Life luncheon at the American Legion Post -514 in Winthrop.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Chris’ honor, please consider donations to Hospice of the North Country, 3909 US Hwy 11, Malone, NY 12953 or Spuds Run, LLC, 895 Buckton Road, Winthrop, NY 13697.
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com
