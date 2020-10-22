Christopher R. Henry, 59, Belleville, passed away Tuesday October 20th, 2020 at his home.
The funeral mass will be 11am Monday, October 26th, 2020 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Adams with Rev. Robert Decker officiating. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Sunday October 25th, 2020 from 1 pm – 4 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home Belleville.
Chris is survived by his mother Marilyn, Belleville; two sons Joseph and Nicholas, Belleville; his siblings C.J. (Elsie), Woodville, Kate (Thad) Szczurek, Baldwinsville, Donald, Connecticut, Stephanie (Andrew) Jones, Colorado; and Aunt Phyllis Harmer, Rochester and an Uncle and Aunt Nick and Dale Henry, East Syracuse; the mother of his children Nicole Henry, Adams, several nieces, nephews and cousins and his girlfriend Doty Stevens. He was predeceased by his father Robert Henry.
Chris was born September 27, 1961 in Watertown, a son to Robert and Marilyn Jones Henry. He was a 1980 graduate of Belleville Central School. He entered the US Navy in 1982. He served aboard the aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk and was honorably discharged in 1987. Following his discharge he enrolled at Bryant and Stratton in Syracuse.
Chris went to work for the Community Broadcast Station and hosted a radio show on Magic 103.1 as “Chris Sky the Blues Guy.” He later worked as a technician for Channel 50.
Chris Henry joined the WWNY family and was hired as a technician in August of 1998. In his 22 years of service Chris was a loyal employee who contributed to the station in many ways. Throughout the years Chris wore several “hats,” for he was an accomplished Master Control Operator, Engineer, and Newscast Director. Chris was an avid guitar player and never missed the opportunity to contribute and play in the 7 News Christmas Band. In regards to hobbies, Chris loved the Buffalo Bills, listening/playing Blues Music and researching family genealogy.
Chris was a communicant of St. Cecilia’s Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a union steward with NABET-CWA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Belleville First Responders, PO Box 141, Belleville, NY 13611 or to the South Jeff Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams, NY 13605
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
