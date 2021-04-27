Christopher William Dibble, age 30. This obituary is to help other people raising special needs family members. Christopher was born on July 2, 1990 in Sullivan County, New York. He was born with Klinefelter syndrome. He was a special needs child. They said he would probably never talk. At 18 months, he entered the Monticello, New York, Sullivan County, Special Education program for special needs. He went there until he was five; still could not talk. At five years old, he entered BOCES at Monticello. The first day many children were talking. I said please God let Chris talk, and by the end of the year he was talking with the rest of them. When we moved to Jacksonville, Florida, we found the Alden Road Exceptional Center. They changed Chris’ life. He learned how to read and write. You can get into the school at 12 years of age. Chris was 16, and stayed there until he was 21. He graduated with a gown, cap and all, as the most improved student. Then, at 21, he went to Pine Castle, his home away from home, with all his friends and activities. He missed them so much at the year of the virus. Chris played the piano and the saxophone. He could do anything on the computer and on his Xbox. He even sold his precious Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokémon cards on eBay. All I had to do was take the picture. Chris was a miracle, a special gift to us from God.
Christopher is survived by his father William Lauber Dibble of Jacksonville and mother Donna Decker Dibble of Port St. Lucie; his stepmother Denise Dibble and sister Amaya and brother William, all of Jacksonville. Christopher is also survived by his grandparents, who raised him from infancy, Charles & Jacqueline Lauber Dibble of Jacksonville, formerly from Massena, New York; Lilly Anne Watts, his cousin and best friend and a special aunt Carolyn Lauber Wilson of Massena, who showed him so much love. Padre Pio of San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, is our patron saint. I believe that from
the time we left Italy, Padre Pio had been watching over our grandson Christopher. There were many signs. They help our broken hearts.
There will be no services. A mass will be said at a future date at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Beach Blvd. Jacksonville FL. Any one wishing to donate in memory of Christopher, please send to Pine Castle, 4911 Spring Park Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32207 or Alden Road Exceptional Center 11780 Alden Road Jacksonville, FL 32246 Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
