Christy B. Wilson, age 70 of Canton died Friday, October 18, 2019 at United Helpers River Ledge while in the company of her husband Ray and dear friend “Craw”.
Born on September 25, 1949, in Syracuse, NY the daughter of the late Bruce & Beth (Cornue) Bartholomew, Christy graduated from Tully Central School in 1967 and St. Lawrence University in 1972. On August 24, 1974 she married Ray G. Wilson in her hometown of Tully, NY with Rev. Beebe as the celebrant.
A dedicated teacher, Christy retired from Hermon-DeKalb Central School after 33 years of teaching secondary English, shortly thereafter retiring from her alma mater, St. Lawrence, where she served as an adjunct member of the Education Faculty for 20 years. Whether working directly with students in her own classroom, or helping to shape future generations of educators, Christy’s tireless commitment to a safe and productive learning environment will be remembered by all.
Surviving are her husband, Ray of Canton; her son, Peter J. (Haley) Wilson and granddaughter, Isla of Nashville, TN; two brothers, Dan (Wendy Lindberg) Bartholomew of Portland, ME, Tom (Robin) Bartholomew of Dayton, ME; and three nieces and a nephew, Barbara, Andrea, Lauren and Nick Bartholomew.
Christy was a devoted wife and mother who cared deeply for her family and friends. Fiercely loyal and enduringly compassionate, Christy will be missed by many friends both near and far. Former students, colleagues, and members of the St. Lawrence University golf team frequently visited her for a home cooked meal and life advice, whether they wanted it or not. Under her care, friendships grew and Christy reveled in connections new and old.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Best Western on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. We invite attendees to share their stories and reminiscences of W.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
