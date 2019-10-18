Canton, NY-- Arrangements for Christy B. Wilson, age 70, and affectionately known as “W” are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. An obituary will appear as soon as available. Among her survivors are her husband Ray and son Peter. Christy died Friday, October 18 at United Helpers Riverledge in Ogdensburg.
Christy B. Wilson
