Clair Owen Watkins of Lockport, NY, 86, deeply loved husband, father and papa passed on January 18th, 2023. He valiantly battled Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and is survived by his wife of 63 years Joan Watkins of Lockport, NY, his daughter Julie Hinton, his son-in-law Drew Hinton, both of Lockport, NY, his son Rob Watkins, of Sunnyvale, CA, and his daughter Michele Watkins of Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by two grandchildren Allison Hinton of St. Petersburg, FL, and Austin Hinton of Lockport, NY.
Born the youngest of eight in Massena, NY, Clair was a natural athlete and picked up ice hockey at a young age, enjoyed playing tennis and was an avid downhill skier. He also helmed his sailboat called “The Emerald” for over 25 years.
While participating in a work-study program with General Motors Harrison Radiator in Lockport, NY,
Clair earned his bachelors of science degree in Mechanical Engineering at General Motors Institute in Flint, MI, in 1959. During his career at GM, he and his family moved to Frankfurt, Germany where he set up GM Services.
Clair was an original member of the Lock City Glee Club and sang tenor.
After retirement, Clair divided his time between Lockport, NY, and Southwest Florida.
A memorial service to celebrate Clair’s life will be held at a later date.
