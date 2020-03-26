Claire C. Weir, 93, formerly of Carthage, NY, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home in Poland, NY, where she was under the care of her family and Hospice & Palliative Care.
Claire was born in Ilion, NY on March 23, 1926, the daughter of the late Roy and Laura (Buckingham) Crump. She graduated from Albany College with a degree in Education. She married Paul I. Weir in Ilion on July 19, 1958 and they shared 30 years together until his passing on October 21, 1988. Claire was a commercial teacher at Carthage and West Carthage schools before they were combined. She was a member of the Carthage Central School Board for a number of years, serving several as President. She was also a trustee of Jefferson Community College in Watertown. She was Vice President of the family business, E.C. Crooks Memorial until her retirement.
She was very active until recently, devoted to her dogs and was a loving Mother and Mother-in-law.
Claire is survived by her two sons and their wives, Paul I. and Maureen Weir of Bethel, CT and Mark A. and Val Weir of Poland, NY, a brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Ellie Weir and two nephews and a niece.
As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.