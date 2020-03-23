Claire C. Weir, 93, former Vice President of E.C. Crooks Memorial of Carthage, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home in Poland, N.Y. where she was under the care of her family and Hospice & Palliative Care.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral per her request. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage at the family’s convenience. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
