Nashua: Claire Catherine (Lantry) Kozsan of Massena, New York passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She was known, for her deep faith, love of her family, her kindness and her compassion. Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Thursday November 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. and 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 P.M. Friday November 8, 2019 at The Church of The Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Claire was born in Helena, NY on January 3, 1933 daughter of the late A. Elizabeth “Bessie” (Hurley) and Barnaby G. Lantry. Her family ran the General Store and Post Office for many years. She graduated from Massena Central High School in 1950. Claire received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Syracuse University.
On October 10, 1959 Claire married Alexander S. Kozsan, her devoted husband of 60 years. They were married at St. Patrick’s Church in Hogansburg, NY. Together they raised their four children on Wilson Hill in Massena, NY. On Wilson Hill, Claire received much joy in raising her children, visits from grandchildren, boating, gardening, being outdoors and enjoying the beautiful view.
Claire worked in Massena Memorial Hospital as an RN until 1975. From 1975 until her retirement, she impacted the lives of many children as a dedicated school nurse in the Massena Central School District.
A woman of great faith, Claire was a devoted member of St. Lawrence Church where her family regularly attended. At St. Lawrence Church she was a member of The Altar Rosary Society and taught religious education.
Active in the Massena community, Claire was a member of the College Club of Massena, the VFW Auxiliary, The American Legion, The Daughters of the Knights of Columbus and The Knights of Columbus mixed doubles league. She was an avid golfer and played in the women’s league and mixed couples league at Massena-Raymondville Country Club. She also played in the women’s league at Waddington Country Club. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends: including her “Tuesday coffee group” and her nursing alumni friends.
Claire is survived by her devoted husband Alexander, and beloved children; Cynthia (Kozsan) Ott and her husband James of Chester, NJ; Stephen Kozsan and his wife Regina of Hollis, NH; Mark Kozsan of Massena, NY; James Kozsan and his wife Brenda of Massena, NY and seven grandchildren Christine (Ott) Dodge and her husband Seth; Dr. Megan (Ott) Wilson and her husband Ian Wilson; Sarah Kozsan, Matthew Kozsan, Kaitlyn Kozsan, Zachary Kozsan and Nicholas Kozsan; and her sister, Ann Andreaggi of Short Hills, NJ. She was predeceased by her sister Fran Howes of Darien CT.
The family would like to thank all the staff and support at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility and most recently the staff at Courville and Aynsley Place in Nashua, NH for their loving and exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider memorial contributions to Trinity Catholic School; 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662; or www.trinitycatholicschool.net
Friends and family are welcome to share memories and condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
