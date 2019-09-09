Clara Evans Fear Hall of Timonium Maryland passed away in her home surrounded by family on September 3, 2019 after a year long battle with colon cancer. Beloved wife of Randall (Randy) Hall, devoted mother of Louise Fern (Michael), Claire Dash (Ken), and Meg Sandusky (Ron), and loving grandmother of Josh Hall, April Giesey, and Dylan, Wyatt and Ryder Sandusky. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Porter Fear, and her sister, Mary Fear Hearn.
Born in 1929, Clara grew up in Lowville New York. After graduating from Lowville Academy, Class of 1947, she went to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, graduating in 1951 with a degree in early childhood education. For several years she taught second and third grades New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.
Because of a near-death experience during her childhood, she had a lifelong devotion to God. She received her master’s degree in Religious Education in 1957 from Union Theological Seminary in Manhattan. It was during her time at Union, that she met her husband Randy to whom she was happily married for 62 years.
She served as Youth Director at St. Bartholomew’s Church in NYC, Holy Communion Church, South Orange, New Jersey, and Loch Raven United Methodist Church in Hillendale. She also taught pre-school in Lutherville for over 20 years. Her love for education was deep and she was on the staff at Learning How, an educational supply store in Lutherville, until her late 70’s.
She learned to play tennis in her pre-teen years and played for many years at Valley Country Club and with various tennis leagues in Baltimore County. She won many trophies in singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. For over thirty years, Clara ran Saturday night tennis parties.
Clara also enjoyed bridge with neighborhood bridge groups. She was an active member of many organizations including College Club of the Oranges, the American Association of University Women, the Maryland Vassar Club and Baltimore Neighborhoods. She was also very active in her church, St John’s United Methodist Church. She participated in various ways in promoting social justice, interfaith groups, world peace and environmental protection.
Clara will forever be remembered for her kind heart, her love for children, her calm and patient demeanor, her relentless pursuit for knowledge and learning, her activeness in her community, her example of how to live your faith, and her constant smile and positive outlook.
A graveside service was held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10AM at the Lowville Rural Cemetery
Arrangements by Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Lowville
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Clara’s honor to St John’s United Methodist Church or to Vassar College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.