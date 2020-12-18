Clara G. Petrie passed away at her home on December 17th, 2020 at the age of 97.
Clara was born in Dexter, NY to immigrant Polish parents Andrew and Eva Glowaski. She attended local schools and entered the workforce, initially working for the New York State Department of Transportation.
Clara married the love of her life, Brainard “Pete” Petrie upon his return from Naval service following the Korean War. She then became a homemaker raising four children. Upon attaining the school age of their children, Clara and Pete owned and operated Petrie’s Auto Parts Supply on State St. in Watertown throughout the 70’s and 80’s. During their retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively and spent their winters in Florida until Pete’s passing in 2008.
Clara spent her remaining years living independently at St. Anthony’s Apartments where she had many friends.
Clara is survived by her children, Larry (Carol), Adams, Terry of Three Mile Bay, Sheridan (Sandra) of Portsmouth, R.I. and Maryellen living in Pinedale, Wy. She had 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A special gratitude goes to her daughter-in-law Linda who invited her to spend many Sunday dinners with her and the family. Clara always greeted you with a smile. She will be dearly missed.
Upon request of the family, services ill be private. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Donations may be made in Clara’s name to the Meals on Wheels of Watertown, 247 Factory Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
