Richville - Clara “Jean” Richardson, 80, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her daughter’s home under the care of her family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial will be in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Clara was born on March 17, 1940, the daughter of Harold and Lucille (Shampine) Lacey.
She married Harold W. “Buckshot” Richardson on April 17, 1959 at the Gouverneur First Presbyterian Church, and the couple raised a family on their farm on the River Road near Richville.
Jean is survived by her children Sally Trombley of Richville, Carol and Ken Parks of Rutland, Rosa and Fred Foster of Gouverneur, Rusty and Tammy Richardson of Norfolk, VA, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Harold Lacey II of Syracuse, many nieces and nephews. Jean is predeceased by her parents, her husband Harold, 3 infant children Grant, Laurie, and Randy Richardson, her brothers Everett, Kenneth, Harry, Richard, and Edgar Lacey, her sisters Joyce Fuller, Margie Shatraw, and Gail Lang.
Jean and Buckshot enjoyed attending as many dances as they could fit in their schedule on Friday and Saturday nights, throughout their lives. She also enjoyed country music and spending time with her family.
Memorial donations in Jean’s memory are encouraged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
