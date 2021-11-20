The sunset on the life of Clara Margaret Premo occurred on the evening of November 16, 2021 at the age of 91. She resided in Charlotte, NC under the loving care of her daughter Renee and son in law John Kofonow for the past seven years. Let us rejoice and celebrate her life by sharing a favorite story or memory with the family.
At a later date, a grave side service will be conducted at Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur, NY with Pastor Tom Chappell offering prayers and worship. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to Hospice Palliative Care Charlotte Region, Animal Humane Society, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The sun rose on 12/22/29 when Clara was born to Frederick and Clara Tremblay in Benson Mines, NY. Baby Clara came into the world crying while her parents were smiling as they welcomed home their 7th child to the family.
Clara met her husband Teddy Premo at his family’s restaurant The Candle Light in Fine, NY. Their first date was on Valentine’s Day. Clara loved to dance and do the jitterbug. The couple married six months later on August 28, 1948 in Edwards, NY. Clara and Teddy went on to have six children which included Jo Marie, Renee, Sharon, Richard, Lynette, and Stephen. The family was mostly raised in Newton Falls/Star Lake, NY and on the farm outside of Harrisville, NY. Clara and Teddy were married for 67 years. Teddy said shortly before he passed that “God knew what he was doing when he put Teddy and Clara together.” What a sweet final message to his wife!
Clara was a dedicated and loving mother and wife. She had integrity, character, and old school values of working hard. She always keep her word and promises to family and friends. She was affectionately known as “Cooking Clara” for her skill at preparing delicious comfort meals. Some favorite dishes were her homemade scalloped potatoes, baked beans, mac & cheese, and meatloaf which she prepared with amazing speed while washing the dishes! Her restaurant experience included helping her mother operate a small hotel and tavern in Benson Mines which has been the American Legion for decades. She also worked at her mother’s tavern “The Happy Hour” in Fine, NY. Clara was the head cook at Cooper’s dinner in Star Lake, Candle Light in Fine, the Inn Between Restaurant (Silver Leaf) in Dekalb, NY. In addition to all the cooking, Clara also worked at Newton Falls Paper Mill and worked on the family farm.
Clara’s love language was homemade donuts, pies, bread, and cinnamon rolls. Being from the greatest WWII generation she went through hard economic times which softened her heart to the needs of other people. Clara always prepared dinners for sick people or helping hands around the house or farm. She had a heart for Amish families and would gift Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams while offering children Bible coloring books and candy. When living in Tucson a couple of handymen came over to do some home projects but said they did not hang doors. After three days of Clara’s lunches the handymen projects were done. Clara said let me pay you since you are finished after today. “Oh no they replied,” we will be back tomorrow for lunch and to hang those doors! “Cooking Clara” would also bring donuts, cookies, and pies to the nurses and doctors during medical checkups.
“Cooking Clara” was also excellent at managing the family’s and the farm finances. Playing cards with a cup of green tea while sitting around the wood stove on the farm always brought her joy, laughter, and contentment. She made homemade ice cream and butter from our Jersey cows. She enjoyed the Rhode Island Red rooster and chickens as well as going to horse shows. Clara was successful at raising pigs. Her favorite hog Elizabeth would squeal with excitement when she heard Mom’s voice. Clara taught us kids the value of contentment and the Thanksgiving Principle which says we do not need more to be thankful for; we just need to be more thankful. She taught her children that we were simple ordinary people who could accomplish extraordinary things in life. God had given each one of us a gift and our job was to develop that gift. Clara had a strong faith in God and attended the Wesleyan Church (The Well) in Colton, NY and Calvary Chapel Riverbend in Charlotte, NC before becoming very weak with cancer.
Clara joins her parents, Frederick and Clara, her husband Teddy, her daughter Jo Marie Lombard, six siblings (Art, Ernie, Rose, and Eva Tremblay, Edith Maxwell, Flora Sulongski,) and grandchildren Samir and Yasin Kassamali in the glory of Heaven. Clara is survived by children Renee (John) Kofonow of Charlotte, NC, Sharon Premo Kassamali of Tucson, AZ, Richard (Maria) Premo of Idaho Falls, Lynette (Ronald) Patnode of Fowler NY, Stephen Premo of Rochester, NY and 20 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.
Exodus 23:20
See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.
At the end of Clara’s life she managed to turn the tables from crying at birth while everyone else around her was smiling to smiling in Heaven while all of us left behind are crying over the loss of the Gift named Clara. A generous loving person who was always faithful to God and family. A woman of great worth. A life well lived. Well done Clara. Well done daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandma. Future generations will be guided by her love. We will remember and honor Clara. She will never be forgotten and will always be close to our hearts. God is not the only one who loves Clara!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.