MADRID – Graveside services for Clarence A. Cornell, a resident of 9 Depot Street, Madrid, will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. in the Madrid Cemetery with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Clarence passed away peacefully Saturday, June 30, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Clarence is will be missed by his family and friends within the SUNMOUNT and Jefferson-St. Lawrence NYSARC community. Clarence was born in July 13, 1940 to Clarence and Irene Bires Cornell in Long Beach, NY. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
Clarence A. Cornell
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.