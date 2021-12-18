Clarence A. Jobson, 90, formerly of Brainard Street, Watertown, passed away December 13, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident.
He was born on June 25, 1931 in Mallorytown, Ontario, Canada, son of Fred and Edith (Ireland) Jobson. Clarence grew up in Canada where he was a member of the Air Cadets and his family owned and operated a farm. The family moved to the U.S. in 1947 and established a farm. He graduated from LaFargeville High School in 1948 and married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Shirley Greenwood on October 27, 1951 in Evans Mills.
Clarence worked on Timmerman’s Farm and for NY Air Brake before going to work at Stebbins Engineering as a Production Foreman for 40 years, retiring in 1996.
He enjoyed hunting & fishing, square dancing and was a member of several round & square dance clubs. Clarence was a lifetime member of the North Side Improvement League and former member of the Watertown Elks Lodge.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife M. Shirley Jobson, Watertown, NY; three children, Diane (Patrick) Hayes, Clayton, NY, Kay (Joseph) Woodward, Watertown, NY, Larry (Karen) Jobson, Brownville, NY; six grandchildren, Paul (Megan) Hayes, Mark (Aimee) Hayes, Jason (Sara) Hayes, Megan (Andrew) Thomas, Victoria Woodward, Emily (Jimmy) Baker; six great grandchildren: Eily & Wesley Hayes, Teaghan & Brantley Hayes, Kallen & Beckett Thomas, and Eli Baker; a sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine (David) Brass; sisters/brothers-in-law, Elaine Jobson, Margaret Eileen & Eddie Baker, Louise & Bob Lyman, and Lorne & Virginia Greenwood; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Clarence was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Valenteen, two brothers, Gordon and Gene Jobson, and Gene’s wife, Polly.
Calling hours will be held at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Tuesday, December 21st from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be said at Holy Family Church on Wednesday, December 22 at 11:00 a.m.. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Linda Valenteen, P.O. Box 10727, Rochester, NY. 14610. Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.
