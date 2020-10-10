Clarence (Buck) Boatwright passed away peacefully at his home on October 7, 2020 after a brief illness. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 92.
Predeceased by his son Bruce, brother Rick and parents. Survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joyce Boatwright (Hixson, TN), his brother Mark and wife Marsha Barbero, son Randy and wife Karrie Boatwright (Maryland), daughter Kathy Peters (Hixson, TN), daughter Elizabeth and husband Steve Robinson (Adams, NY), son Michael and Kris Gilligan (Watertown, NY); Grandchildren- Jennifer and Jeff Spears, Karen and Tim Pickard, Kristen Peters, Brad and Katie Peters, Meghan Robinson, Kyle Robinson, and Michael Gilligan. Great Grandchildren: Mikhayla, Landon, Emily and Keira.
At 18 years old he joined the Navy where he served as a hard helmet deep sea diver, followed by becoming owner/operator of Buck Rogers Flying Service in Watertown, NY. He later transferred to Chattanooga, TN to fly with Southern Specialty Paper Company and continued his career as a private pilot/flight instructor.
Private services to be held later in New York.
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike. (423) 531-3975
