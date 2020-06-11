Theresa - Clarence E. “Bud” ONeel, 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.
There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Clarence was born in Washington on March 19, 1944.
He served and retired from the United States Army and was employed at Fort Drum in the commissary until fully retiring.
Clarence was a member of the Alexandria Bay VFW, was a former chief of the Morristown Fire Department, and attended the Oxbow Presbyterian Church.
Besides following his faith in God, he enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and football on television.
He married Mary Rice on July 8, 2006 and had been previously married.
Clarence is survived by his wife Mary, his three sons, several stepchildren, a brother Robert ONeel of Washington and a sister Dona Rafferty of Texas, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and a daughter who passed away in infancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.