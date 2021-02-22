FINE – Clarence Folsom, age 91, of Fine, passed away on February 21, 2021 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital where he has resided for some time.
Clarence Donald Folsom was born on June 20, 1929 in Fine, NY to Clarence and Eva (Royce) Folsom. He attended Fine and Oswegatchie Schools.
Clarence married Goldie P. Hubbard on June 19, 1948 in Browns Falls at Goldie’s grandfather’s home. Goldie passed away on November 29, 2011. Clarence worked for Jake Kerr’s Sawmill for 17 years and the Town on Fine for 26 years. The last six years he was the Highway Superintendent. He also worked for the New York State Campground at Cranberry Lake for 22 years. He enjoyed working in the woods, sugaring, cutting firewood, his Kubota tractor, hunting and bowling. Clarence loved his family and lit up when he saw them.
His survivors include his daughter, Cora Jeanne McCarthy of Gouverneur; a son, Roger S. and his wife Debra Folsom of Browns Falls; 9 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Clarence is predeceased by his wife, Goldie, a son, Larry Folsom, sister, Ada Kilbourn, brother, Charles Folsom, and a great granddaughter, Kaylene M. Folsom.
Services will be private with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Fine. Condolences, pictures and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Donations in memory of Clarence may be made to either the Fine Fire Department or Star Lake Fire and Rescue.
