GLENFIELD – Clarence J. Davis, 85, of Oliver Place, Glenfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date. Spring burial with military honors will be in the Turin Cemetery. Contributions may be made to 3-G Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13343; or to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.
He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Jean; his children, Elaine Davis and her husband, Mike Hardy of Rome; Korilla Larkins and her significant other, Chuck Kline of Glenfield; Clarence II and Danielle Davis of Glenfield; a son-in-law, Kent Patterson of Greig; a brother, David Davis of Boonville; two sisters, Inez Briggs of Sandy Creek and Gladys Howard of Port Leyden; a sister-in-law, Joan Davis of Lowville; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Patterson; a grandson, Douglas Patterson; a great-grandson, Bryan Jasek; two sisters, Alma Davis, who died at age 15, and Laura Korilla Davis, who died in infancy; five brothers and their wives, Ray & Evelyn, Herbert & Alma, Leonard & Inez, Lansing, and Robert Davis. He is also predeceased by a sister-in-law, Chris Davis, and by a brother-in-law, Jerry Howard.
Clarence was born on October 18, 1935 in Glenfield, NY, a son of the late James and Korilla VanAlstine Davis. He attended General Martin High School in Glenfield. Clarence worked on area farms before being drafted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany from 1958 – 1960. He worked as a cheese maker for Hoffman and Dudo for 36 years, before working for South Lewis Central School as a cleaner for six years, retiring in 2001.
Clarence enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling and was a huge fan. He also enjoyed watching football and basketball. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.