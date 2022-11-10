Clarence James Dunn, 90, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022, at his family home in Maryville, Tennessee surrounded by his loving wife of 71 years and his family. Clarence was born on June 11, 1932, in Winthrop, New York. He attended and graduated from Brasher-Stockholm High School in 1949. Clarence was an honest and reputable businessman throughout his life. His first business love was dairy farming. He also owned and operated automobile dealerships and enjoyed investing in real estate. Clarence and his wife, Ida Mae, retired from upstate New York to Maryville, Tennessee in 2012 and have enjoyed living in Tennessee since that time. The joy of Clarence’s life was his family. Everyone who ever met him knew that. He was preceded in death by father Clarence James Dunn, Sr; mother Bernice Edith Dunn; and brothers Harold William Dunn and Thomas Curtis Dunn. Mr. Dunn is survived by his caring, dedicated wife and business partner, Ida Mae Curtis Dunn; daughters Janet “Jan” Maness and Debra “Debbie” Percy; son-in-law Martin “Marty” Percy; grandchildren Lisa (Eric) Dennis, Dayna Touron, Surita (Chris) Scholla, Ethan (Savannah) Percy, and Allison Percy; great-grandchildren Taylor (Ben) Chick, Joseph (Savannah) Dennis, Spencer Cummings, Tucker Scholla, Daphne Cummings, Colby Smith, Brody Scholla, and Cara Smith. The family has requested that any memorial donations be made to Blount Memorial Hospice Services, whose dedication and support provided Clarence and his family with much comfort. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Clarence James Dunn
