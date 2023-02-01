Gouverneur- Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, age 69, passed away on January 28, 2023 at home surrounded by his wife and sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 pm at the VFW in Gouverneur with Pastor Jeffrey McIlmath of The Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
