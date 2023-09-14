CROGHAN – Clarence R. Good, 93 of the Erie Canal Road died peacefully early Wednesday morning, September 13, 2023 under the care of his family.
He was born on August 2, 1930 in Shoeneck, PA, known as, “pretty corner”, the son of the late John Jacob and Mable (Rutt) Good. He married Lois Irene Witmer on May 19, 1956 in Mountville, PA., with Bishop Chris Lehman, officiating.
Clarence became a Deacon and was ordained in 1966 in Martindale, PA. They moved to the Croghan area where he was a mason. He was ordained in 1972 to lead the Crystal Light Mennonite Church in New Bremen.
He is survived by his wife, Lois, and their three children, Kenneth R. (Rosalee) Good; Joanne (Joseph) Zehr; and Brenda L. (Joseph) Lyndaker; 24 grandchildren, 70 great grandchildren; and his two sisters, Anna Mae Wise and Kathryn Summers.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Emma (Jacob) Martin, Susie (Paul) Hilton, Raymond (Elsie) Good, Paul (Verna) Good, Esther (Lloyd) Martin, Viola (Raymond) Getz, and two infant brothers, Mahlon and Melvin.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:00am at Crystal Light Mennonite Church, 8672 State Route 812, Lowville, with church ministry officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Calling hours will be on Monday, September 18th from 1 to 4:00pm and 6 to 8:00pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mennonite Messianic Mission. Arrangements are with the Sundquist Funeral Home
