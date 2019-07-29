Clarence T. “Beanie” Presley, 65, Co. Rt 97, Town of Lorraine, passed away Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at his home.
Among his survivors is his wife Darlene.
Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
