Clarence T. “Beanie” Presley, 65, Co. Rt 97, Adams, passed away Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at his home.
The funeral will be 1 pm Monday, August 5th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday prior to the funeral beginning at 11 am.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; his step-daughter Crystal Graves; one brother William (Karen) Presley, Adams; two sisters Marie Mills, Oswego and Arlene Algarin, New Jersey; nieces Emelie Presley, Kathy Duskee and Penny (Eric) Murad; a nephew David Jones; his step-mother Edith (John) Chatterton, Mannsville.
He was born in the Town of Ellisburg, May 2, 1954, son to Clarence and Sylvia Sprague Presley. He graduated from Belleville Central School in 1972. Following his graduation, Clarence worked on the Keith Dunham for many years. He later went to work for the Town of Ellisburg in the DPW. He retired in 2012 after 20 plus years of employment.
He married Darlene Graves on May 21, 2011 at the Adams Assembly of God Church.
Clarence was a member of the Adams Assembly of God Church, Ellisburg Volunteer Fire Department where served as treasurer and assistant chief.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Henderson Trap Shooting team. He enjoyed golfing and helped his Brother Billy racing in the small block modified division at Oswego Speedway.
Clarence was a former member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and was currently a member of the Woodside Cemetery Board.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellisburg Volunteer Fire Department.
