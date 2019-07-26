ALDRICH — Clarine R. Kerr, age 76, of Aldrich, passed away on July 25, 2019 at her home, where she wanted to be.
There will be visitation held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a brief prayer at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Fine. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
