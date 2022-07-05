NORWOOD — Graveside services for Clark and Barbara Warner, longtime residents of the Old Market Road, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk. Barbara passed away on January 28, 2022 and her late husband, Clark, passed away in 2017. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
Clark and Barbara Warner
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.