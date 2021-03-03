MADRID: Claude J. Caswell, age 73, passed away early Monday morning, March 1, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid will be handling the arrangements for Claude J. Caswell. Family and friends may be received on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Phillips Memorial Home, 20 Church Street, Madrid, NY. Funeral services for Claude will be held 10:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid with Pastor John Frary officiating, and burial to be held in Madrid Cemetery at the convenience of the family in the spring.
Those in attendance will be asked to observe social distancing and are required to wear face coverings.
Claude is survived by his caring wife of 37 years, Roxine; three children from his first marriage; a son, Travis Caswell and wife Regina of Madrid, NY, twin daughters, Tamra “Tammy” Cary and husband Richard of Liverpool, NY and Julie “Juju” O’Boyle and husband Timothy of Palm, PA; a step-son Ajay Bhandari and wife Lori of Moira, NY; a step-daughter, Nicole Anton and husband David of Delran, NJ, and nine grandchildren. Claude is also survived by two brothers, John Caswell and wife Louise of Grand Island, NY; David Caswell and partner Mary Alice of Schuylerville, NY; three sisters, Elizabeth Gibbs of Massena, NY; Alice Pharoah of Massena, NY; Doris Pearce of North Tonawanda, NY along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Claude was predeceased by an infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth and three sisters; Beatrice Jones, Rose Fifield and Mary Scott. Claude was born October 18, 1947 in Hermon, the son of the late Claude W. and Frieda B. (Jaycox) Caswell. He graduated from North Tonawanda High School in 1967. He worked for 14 years as an Engineer Tech/Driller/Inspector with Atlantic Testing Labs. He then worked for 25 years as a NYS Corrections Officer retiring in 2007. On December 15, 1983 he married Roxine Baker at their home in Madrid, NY. Claude was a member of the 7th Day Church of God and also was a Grange Member in Crary Mills. He loved to go hunting, camping, watch wrestling, gameshows and the New York Yankees Baseball team. He was a beloved father, brother, grandfather and husband.
Family and friends are welcome to share online condolences, memories, photos and stories
