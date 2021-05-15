MASSENA - Claudette A. Hammond, a former resident of Massena, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Sandy Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta. Friends may call Thursday 9-11:00 AM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.