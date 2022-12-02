POTSDAM – Clifford James Laing, 80, was born to Raymond and Virginia Laing on January 9, 1942 and passed away on December 1, 2022 in Potsdam. He was the oldest of four and grew up In Port Henry, New York. Cliff moved to Connecticut as a young man and joined the Local 777 Pipefitting Union where he worked for 30 years. Cliff married Judith Haupt and they enjoyed raising three children together. Cliff retired to Northern New York and many memories were made working on his son’s farm with his grandkids.
Cliff was a hardworking man that not only provided well for his family but was constantly finding ways to make life easier for those around him. He enjoyed fishing, Thursday Night Dinners with family, talking politics, watching football and always having a mint lifesaver to share.
Cliff is survived by his former spouses, Judith and Anita, sister Shirley Laing, his children Randy, Scott (Traci) and Kimberly, Grandchildren Sarah, Aislyn, Coty, Amanda, Lila (Curtis), Abigail and Joshua, Great Grandchildren Heidi, Jayden, Addison, Nora, Penny, Charlotte, Cooper and Everett. He was predeceased by his brother, Franklin and sisters, Verna Mae and Dorothy.
A private family service will take place in South Moriah Cemetery, Moriah, New York . Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
