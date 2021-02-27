Clifford “Joe” George Nenoff, 90, of Largo, FL died of cancer at home on February 14, 2021.
Born April 24, 1930, in Massena, NY, Cliff, often called “Joe”, lived in Niagara Falls, New York, and Tampa, Florida. He served 10 years in the Army National Guard, and worked at International Paper, Carborundum Corp, and American Diamond Tool in Buffalo N.Y. With his first wife, Violet Jacob, Cliff raised his son Joseph, and was active in Catholic Charities and St. Theresa church, but lost Vi to cancer in 1988.
Four years later, Cliff married Ilean Hoover, and retired to Florida where they loved golfing, traveling, dancing at the Legion, grilling steaks, and making friends. Cliff was a smiling friendly guy, who cared for and treated others well.
Survivors include Ilean, Joe and his wife, Ineta, and many relatives and friends. Private cremation and interment with full military honors are being arranged for family only at Bay Pines National Military Cemetery. No flowers please.
Preparations managed by E. James Reese Funeral Home, 6767 Seminole Rd., Seminole, FL 33772,
(727)217-5576.
Memorial donations: Disabled Veterans Association at www.DAV.org.
Ilean and the family plan to honor and celebrate Cliff’s life at the American Legion Post 119 in Largo, FL. when receptions are no longer restricted.
