LOWVILLE - Clifford L. Aucter, 85, formerly of Ellington, CT, died peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home where he was a resident since January 2018 with family at his side.
Mr. Aucter was born on March 31, 1935 in town of New Bremen the son of the late George Joseph and Ethel Mary (Gerow) Aucter. Cliff graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School and entered the U.S. Air Force in the fall of 1953. He served for ten years and was honorably discharged in June of 1964 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. During his service he did a tour in Germany and was able to speak German.
Clifford was united in marriage to JoAnn Thomas on August 5, 1961. The majority of their life they made their home in Ellington, Connecticut. Prior to retirement Cliff worked for the Hartford Insurance Company. Cliff and JoAnn enjoyed 54 years together until her passing on October 27, 2015.
Clifford was a communicant of St. Bernard Church, Rockville, CT. Clifford enjoyed family and friend gatherings, he liked working with wood, making bowls on his lathe, wood carvings. He enjoyed reading, and traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad with JoAnn.
He is survived by his step sister, Veronica Aucter, his many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Ruth, and his wife’s family. Cliff is predeceased by his parents, George & Ethel; step-mother, Donna Dicob, siblings, Anna (Roland) Suiter, Bernard (Lena), Robert, Kenneth (Delores), Joan (William) Davoy, Paul (Beverly), Rita (Arnold) Muncy, Lyle, Ruth (Robert) Hamlin, and Ronald.
A Funeral Mass will be said at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, on Thursday, March 18th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be Ellington Cemetery, in Connecticut at a later date.
On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com.
