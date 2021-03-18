Clifton Couse

Clifton K. “Skip” Couse, 91, Brownville, NY passed away Monday evening March 15, 2021 at his home with his family by his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
The funeral mass will be 11 am, March 22nd at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville with Rev. Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial in Brownville Cemetery will be held later in the spring. Calling hours are Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 2pm – 7pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Mr. Couse is survived by his children Stephen (Joyce), Minster, OH, Theresa Couse, Carthage, Daniel (Colleen), Apple Valley, CA, Kathleen (Steve) Haupt, Fairport, NY, Clifton Jr. “Kip”, Greenwich, NY, Thomas (Allison), Watertown, John (Alisha), Voorheesville, NY, Kevin (Jennifer), Camillus, NY; his grandchildren Sean and Jason Couse, Amanda Sayson, Brian, Daniel and Andrea Brodeur, Katie Elvert, Sarah Couse, Ryan Crawford, Alicia Williams, Keith Couse, Alyssa Kealy, Natalie Couse, Nathan and Aaden Couse and Hunter Waddington; 20 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; a sister Virginia Egnoto, Camillus and a sister-in-law Mary Beth Condon, Skaneateles, NY. He was predeceased by two grandchildren Meghan Couse and Christopher Crawford, his sisters Evelyn Stoneburg, Velma DeBottis, Shirley Dastedo, Hazel Couse and Vivian Leaky.
Skip was born in Syracuse, December 6, 1929, a son to Floyd and Sarah Fosbrook Couse. He graduated from the Blodgett Vocational High School, Syracuse in 1948. Skip enlisted in the US Army in 1951. He was assigned to the 43rd Division, 143rd Tank Battalion, serving a tour of duty in Germany. Following his honorable discharge from the military in 1953, Skip furthered his education, graduating from SUNY Oswego in 1967, earned a vocational certification in welding from Hobart School of Welding in 1971 and 1978, and state education certification from SUNY Oswego in 1973.
Mr. Couse had worked for a time at Carrier Corporation and the Bentley Weld Shop. He taught welding at Jefferson Vocational Technical Center for 22 years retiring in 1988.
He married Anne T. Condon May 1st, 1954 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Syracuse. Mrs. Couse, a retired tax collector in the General Brown Central School District, passed away November 29th, 2019.
Skip was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, the American Welding Society and the Welder Sculptors Group.
Mr. Couse enjoyed welding steel artwork, drawing and painting. He was an avid Syracuse University sports fan. He enjoyed camping and reading history books. Skip held the position of “all time” quarterback of the Potter Ave. football league. He also enjoyed challenging basketball games with the neighborhood kids.
The Couse family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the following agencies: Seniors Helping Seniors, the caregivers from In Home Senior Assistance, Hospice of Jefferson County and all his Potter Ave. neighbors and the village of Brownville residents for their generous care and comfort to Skip and the entire Couse family.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, the American Diabetes Association or the Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
