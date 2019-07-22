Graveside services for Clifton H. & Lorena J. Smith will be 11 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY. Mrs. Smith, 95, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018 & Mr. Smith, 97, died January 19, 2019, both lifelong residents of Theresa, NY. Family and friends will gather at the Philadelphia American Legion, following services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Clifton H. & Lorena J. Smith
