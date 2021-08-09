Clifton K (Kip) Couse Jr, passed away peacefully at his home on August 4th, 2021.
He was born on May 4, 1961 to Clifton K. Couse Sr. and Anne Condon Couse in Syracuse, NY. He graduated from General Brown Central Schools in 1980. He served in the United States Navy from 1981-1986. He was proud of his military service and lived and shared his patriotism in all things. He followed in his father’s footsteps as a welder, working at DAYTEC and most recently at General Electric in Schenectady, NY.
He is survived by his companion, Kari Makuch Bartlett and her extended family; a daughter, Alicia Couse (Ryan Cook), Hesperia, CA, a son, Keith Couse (Nicole Vicha) Schuylerville, NY, four grandchildren, Teyvon, Wyatt, Colt, and Waylon and another grandchild due in early spring of 2022. He is survived by his siblings, Stephen (Joyce) Couse, Minster Ohio, Theresa Couse, Carthage, Daniel (Colleen), Apple Valley, CA, Kathleen (Steve) Haupt, Fairport, NY, Thomas (Allison), Watertown, NY, John (Alisha), Voorheesville, NY, Kevin (Jennifer), Camillus, NY. He is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews and his loyal and faithful Black Lab Cody. Kip was predeceased by his parents, a niece, Meghan Couse, and a nephew, Christopher Crawford.
Kip was a member of the Elks Club Lodge 2223 and American Legion Post 515, Greenwich, NY. He loved all sports teams especially the Syracuse Orange. In high school, Kip was captain of the football team and his passion for football carried over to him officiating the game for over twenty years. He was a proud founding member of the “Potter Ave Trash.” Kip loved camping in the Adirondack mountains. Over the past few years, Kip has enjoyed all the spontaneous adventures that Kari had planned.
Kip’s children were his pride and joy. He raised them to know right from wrong, to be kind and responsible, patriotic and live each day to the fullest. As a big kid himself, he was a friend to every youngster he met. His zest for life, sense of humor and youthful spirit was contagious. Kip was one of a kind and no matter where he was or who he was with, a good time was had by all. If you met as a stranger, you left as a friend.
The funeral mass will be at 11am, August 12th at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville with Rev. Donald Robinson and Rev. Michael Gaffney concelebrating. Burial in Brownville Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Wednesday, August 11th from 1pm-7pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Greenwich VFW Post 7291, 63 Abeel Ave., Greenwich, NY 12834 on Saturday, August 14th from 1 pm – 5 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to Greenwich Elks Lodge 2223, Greenwich, NY 12834.
As Kip would say…”Scoop ya later, gotta crack…I mean split.
